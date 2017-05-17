Made in South Dakota: Jack Link's in ...

Made in South Dakota: Jack Link's in Alpena

Next Story Prev Story
May 17, 2017 Read more: KSFY

It's no secret, the beef industry is huge in South Dakota, and in 1994 Jack Link's decided to use that to its advantage. Though, who would have thought the company would put its plant in a town of just 265 people? In fact, the plant in Alpena is the largest beef jerky plant in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alpena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary for President (Apr '15) 9 hr I Wake Up Every M... 287
punishing those who lie (Aug '15) 12 hr Courtesy On This ... 62
Fire in long lake area 15 hr Officer dan 6
Why Does god Make People Suffer? 16 hr Yawn 18
Where the hell.. 16 hr Boredoutastater 1
where os Towlie? Tue Towelie 5
Cabs in this town Jun 19 Blindleadingblind 12
See all Alpena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alpena Forum Now

Alpena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alpena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alpena, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC