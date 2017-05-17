Made in South Dakota: Jack Link's in Alpena
It's no secret, the beef industry is huge in South Dakota, and in 1994 Jack Link's decided to use that to its advantage. Though, who would have thought the company would put its plant in a town of just 265 people? In fact, the plant in Alpena is the largest beef jerky plant in the world.
