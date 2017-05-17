DNR begins annual Lake Huron spring l...

DNR begins annual Lake Huron spring lake trout survey

May 17, 2017

Earlier this month the Michigan Department of Natural Resources began its annual spring lake trout survey on Lake Huron. This survey provides the DNR and its partner agencies with key information as they look to manage lake trout populations in the lake.

