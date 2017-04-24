While eating at buffet, 911 director busted for drunken driving
The leader of Alpena County's emergency services and 911 system was arrested for drunken driving while he was eating at a buffet. State police responded to a 4:30 p.m. report of an intoxicated man at the Grand China Buffet in Alpena.
