While eating at buffet, 911 director busted for drunken driving

21 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The leader of Alpena County's emergency services and 911 system was arrested for drunken driving while he was eating at a buffet. State police responded to a 4:30 p.m. report of an intoxicated man at the Grand China Buffet in Alpena.

