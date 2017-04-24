US-23 resurfacing south of Alpena starts today
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $684,000 to resurface 2 miles of US-23 from south of Island Drive to north of Mason Street in Alpena County. TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require lane and shoulder closures with traffic shifts.
