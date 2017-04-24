Police warn of possibly drunk, 'very ...

Police warn of possibly drunk, 'very pushy' door-to-door meat salesmen

Michigan State Police are warning Northern Michigan residents of "scruffy" men going door-to-door trying to sell meat to residents. MSP was contacted about two men in a small white pickup truck trying to sell meat out of the back of their pickup.

