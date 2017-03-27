MDOT schedules annual public meeting in northeast lower Michigan
WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation has an annual public input session scheduled in northeast lower Michigan in April. Presentations will include information on the 21st Century Infrastructure Commission Report Transportation Section; MDOT 2017 Road Projects; the MDOT Five-Year Road and Bridge Program; and public input for projects on the state highway system .
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Alpena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Timmreck
|18 hr
|YaAllAreMorons
|9
|Oh poor, poor Melody!! (Aug '16)
|18 hr
|YaAllAreMorons
|6
|WBKB and Tim Kuhnlien from ACC
|20 hr
|Jasper
|3
|The unbearable manager of the dollar store in A...
|20 hr
|You are all so sad
|60
|Why do all the fun subjects keep getting deleted?
|Tue
|HairyPotter
|5
|Chrystal Risteau Brandon Stubl
|Tue
|Anonymous
|16
|Kelise copping??
|Mar 26
|Killinit
|6
Find what you want!
Search Alpena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC