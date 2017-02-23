Traverse City sets all-time February temperature record
Shaggy and Scooby play ball on the beach on the east arm of Grand Traverse Bay near Traverse City on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 Traverse City had a very warm day yesterday, February 22, 2017. In fact, it had it's warmest February day on record.
