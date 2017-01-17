Bands to watch 2017: Stef Chura

Bands to watch 2017: Stef Chura

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

Thanks to a sound that has drawn comparisons to the likes of Liz Phair and Car Seat Headrest, Chura and her band are gaining national buzz. In fact, it was Car Seat Headrest's Will Toledo who gave Chura a big break last year after reading a Pitchfork review and deciding to invite her band on tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alpena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stores closing 5 hr WillnGrace 1
Alpena Train 6 hr Trumped lol 8
Britt Pfeifer 9 hr ken 19
4th Arrest made. More expected. 10 hr Im a great person 32
Find this hot ass! 11 hr Bada Bing 12
Where's Steve Senchuk? Jan 14 Boss 7
Anyone know Eddie Lytle? Jan 13 Corey 1
See all Alpena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alpena Forum Now

Alpena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alpena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Alpena, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC