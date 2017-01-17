Bands to watch 2017: Stef Chura
Thanks to a sound that has drawn comparisons to the likes of Liz Phair and Car Seat Headrest, Chura and her band are gaining national buzz. In fact, it was Car Seat Headrest's Will Toledo who gave Chura a big break last year after reading a Pitchfork review and deciding to invite her band on tour.
