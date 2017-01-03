Alpena man wins $500K in instant lottery game
It's been a busy week already for the Michigan State Lottery as a third player has claimed a major prize. An Alpena County man claimed a winning ticket worth $500,000 this week after he won the top prize on the Hit $250 instant game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alpena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth lab bust on 8th Ave in Alpena
|1 hr
|Sam I Am
|6
|Lindle
|3 hr
|Im a great person
|6
|Shallas
|9 hr
|True
|4
|Find this hot ass!
|Wed
|Reality check
|9
|Where's Steve Senchuk?
|Wed
|Im a great person
|4
|Kayla Ulch still in prison
|Tue
|Hah
|12
|Gross
|Jan 2
|yessssss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alpena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC