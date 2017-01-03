Alpena man wins $500K in instant lott...

Alpena man wins $500K in instant lottery game

Read more: MLive.com

It's been a busy week already for the Michigan State Lottery as a third player has claimed a major prize. An Alpena County man claimed a winning ticket worth $500,000 this week after he won the top prize on the Hit $250 instant game.

