MI House postpones votes after lawmakera s death
The Michigan House of Representatives is postponing votes on legislation for the day due to the death of Rep. Peter Pettalia. Pettalia, a third-term Republican from Presque Isle north of Alpena, was killed Monday evening in a motorcycle accident in northern Michigan.
