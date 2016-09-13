MI House postpones votes after lawmak...

MI House postpones votes after lawmakera s death

Next Story Prev Story
Sep 13, 2016 Read more: WOODTV.com

The Michigan House of Representatives is postponing votes on legislation for the day due to the death of Rep. Peter Pettalia. Pettalia, a third-term Republican from Presque Isle north of Alpena, was killed Monday evening in a motorcycle accident in northern Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alpena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meth lab bust on 8th Ave in Alpena 4 min Im a great person 5
Lindle 6 min Im a great person 6
Shallas 5 hr True 4
Find this hot ass! 22 hr Reality check 9
Where's Steve Senchuk? Wed Im a great person 4
Kayla Ulch still in prison Tue Hah 12
Gross Jan 2 yessssss 2
See all Alpena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alpena Forum Now

Alpena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alpena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Alpena, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,626,502

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC