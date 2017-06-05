Lady Chucks fall to Belle Vernon

On Tuesday, the Lady Chucks came up just short in the PIAA opening round, falling 1-0 to Belle Vernon in Allison Park, Pa. Kylee Lingenfelter pitched a gem for the Lady Chucks, and Alli Ishman reached safely twice, including a single.

