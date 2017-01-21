January 21, 2017Kim and Michelle Sypula of Venetia announce the...
Kim and Michelle Sypula of Venetia announce the engagement of their daughter, Gina, to Matthew Hall, son of Michael and Karen Hall of Saint Marys.
