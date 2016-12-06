Letter from Pennsylvania: Allegheny County's Shale Gas Reserves are ...

In Allegheny County, Pa., alone, estimates of "totally technically recoverable reserves" of shale natural gas exceed 150 trillion cubic feet. "This is nearly five times the minimum required for classification as a super-giant gas field and enough natural gas to provide all of America's needs for more than five years," recently wrote Gregory Wrightstone and Justin Skaggs in Oil and Gas Investor.

