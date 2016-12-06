Letter from Pennsylvania: Allegheny County's Shale Gas Reserves are ...
In Allegheny County, Pa., alone, estimates of "totally technically recoverable reserves" of shale natural gas exceed 150 trillion cubic feet. "This is nearly five times the minimum required for classification as a super-giant gas field and enough natural gas to provide all of America's needs for more than five years," recently wrote Gregory Wrightstone and Justin Skaggs in Oil and Gas Investor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Add your comments below
Allison Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in 2016?
|Oct '16
|Roger Thomas
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Dale Earnhard
|1
|Seven-term Pa. lawmaker pleads not guilty in ga... (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|Coverups R Perpet...
|39
|Do you approve of Jan Rea as Council Member? (Nov '15)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Do you approve of Jason Altmire as Representative? (Sep '12)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|4
|Do you approve of Dan Onorato as County Chief E... (Mar '16)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Should Shaler teachers take a pay freeze? (Jan '13)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|39
Find what you want!
Search Allison Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC