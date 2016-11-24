Movements, subtle or blatant, can signal a deer's intentions
Ambling slowly through the brush as it browses, the deer's ears are drooped, its tail swaying lazily from side to side. It stops, rigid and motionless, then bobs its head horizontally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allison Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in 2016?
|Oct '16
|Roger Thomas
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Dale Earnhard
|1
|Seven-term Pa. lawmaker pleads not guilty in ga... (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|Coverups R Perpet...
|39
|Do you approve of Jan Rea as Council Member? (Nov '15)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Do you approve of Jason Altmire as Representative? (Sep '12)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|4
|Do you approve of Dan Onorato as County Chief E... (Mar '16)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Should Shaler teachers take a pay freeze? (Jan '13)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|39
Find what you want!
Search Allison Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC