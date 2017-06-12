Trustees going after neglected properties

The next step to order the clearing of dead trees and overgrown weeds from two vacant Ansley Way properties may involve nuisance declarations, pending the outcome of a certified letter process. At least that's the plan outlined by Perry Township trustees and Zoning Inspector Allan Wolfgang, who are trying to clean up the township by going after property owners who don't comply with a warning letter regarding their debris, junk vehicles or overgrown vegetation.

