Trustees going after neglected proper...

Trustees going after neglected properties

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Salem News

The next step to order the clearing of dead trees and overgrown weeds from two vacant Ansley Way properties may involve nuisance declarations, pending the outcome of a certified letter process. At least that's the plan outlined by Perry Township trustees and Zoning Inspector Allan Wolfgang, who are trying to clean up the township by going after property owners who don't comply with a warning letter regarding their debris, junk vehicles or overgrown vegetation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alliance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) May 19 pamw 61
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
Excessive Sebring Water Bills Feb '17 JLB 1
Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16) Oct '16 Slowlicker 4 you 2
News Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bodean 1
News Across Our Communities (Feb '16) Feb '16 carrollmac345 1
News Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Reality Speaks 9
See all Alliance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alliance Forum Now

Alliance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alliance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Alliance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC