Packard slated to showcase robots

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

SHOWCASING ROBOTS: The Northeast Ohio FIRST Robotics Alliance and the National Packard Museum will host the sixth annual FIRST Robotics Day noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the National Packard Museum, 1899 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. FIRST Robotics Teams from area high schools and middle schools will be on hand to demonstrate their robots and answer questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

