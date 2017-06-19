Ohio woman reunited with lost tortois...

Ohio woman reunited with lost tortoise after two-week search

Sunday Jun 18

Otis the California desert tortoise managed to push open a sliding glass door and escape from Kathie Heisinger's home in Sebring in Mahoning County on May 30. Heisinger created flyers offering a $200 reward that was quickly matched by the Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, prompting her to make the reward $500 total. Village residents soon joined Heisinger in her search around Sebring.

