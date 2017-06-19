Missing pet tortoise trip includes carnival, escape and surgery
In this June 2017 photo, Kathie Heisinger poses with her desert tortoise Otis after they were reunited in Sebring, Ohio. Otis' surprising trek around northeast Ohio has ended happily for its owner, whose two-week search for her beloved tortoise, in a twist of fate, quite possibly saved her sister's life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May '17
|pamw
|61
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|Excessive Sebring Water Bills
|Feb '17
|JLB
|1
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alliance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC