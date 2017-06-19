Columbiana County Sheriff

Tuesday Jun 13

Stephanie Barkay, Echo Dell Road, Rogers, reported at 9:23 p.m. Saturday sometime around 10 p.m. on Friday someone stole tires and appeared to have enter a camper and building, although nothing else appeared to be missing. Barbara Shepherd, state Route 558, Salem, reported a suspicious person at 2:11 p.m. Saturday.

