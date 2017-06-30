Columbiana County Highway Patrol

Daniel B. F. Prouty, 34, Florissant, Mo., and James D. McBride, 77, Alliance, were eastbound on U.S. 62 in Knox Township at 9:46 a.m. Friday and Prouty was attempting to turn right into a private drive and was struck from behind by McBride. McBride was cited for assured clear distance and taken to Alliance Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

