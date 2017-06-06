Andreani asks Alliance Council to tak...

Andreani asks Alliance Council to take second look at ordinance

Almost three weeks after Alliance City Council passed an ordinance, Mayor Alan Andreani still hasn't signed it, but he has stopped short of vetoing it. During Monday's regular meeting, Andreani returned Resolution 16-17, regarding council notification of outside legal contracts, which had been passed May 15 by a 4-3 vote of council, accompanied by a two-page memorandum and a copy of the language that gives council an opportunity to reconsider the legislation.

