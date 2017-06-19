across - sour - scommunities

Church Women United of Salem will conduct its back-to-school clothing sign-up at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Education Building, 251 S. Broadway Ave. Children of low income families, entering Head Start through eighth grade, in the Salem City School District, are eligible. Sign-ups will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. July 19 and 20; and 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. July 21 and 27. No childcare is provided during sign-ups.

