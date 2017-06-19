across - sour - scommunities
Church Women United of Salem will conduct its back-to-school clothing sign-up at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Education Building, 251 S. Broadway Ave. Children of low income families, entering Head Start through eighth grade, in the Salem City School District, are eligible. Sign-ups will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. July 19 and 20; and 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. July 21 and 27. No childcare is provided during sign-ups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May '17
|pamw
|61
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|Excessive Sebring Water Bills
|Feb '17
|JLB
|1
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alliance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC