Whata s Happening

Today AMSTERDAM The Amsterdam Free Library, 28 Church St., will hold Itsy Bitsy Storytime: A special storytime for infants under a year old, at 10:30 a.m. AMSTERDAM The Amsterdam Free Library, 28 Church St., will hold a Makerspace Creation Lab: Tuesday Crafternoon Knit and Crochet at noon. AMSTERDAM The Horace J. Inman Senior Center, 53 Guy Park Ave., will hold a free Tai Chi class for arthritis from noon to 1 p.m. BROADALBIN The Knights of Columbus will host bingo in the St. Joseph's Parish Center at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets are sold at 6:15 p.m. BROADALBIN The Broadalbin Union Rural Cemetery Association will hold its annual lot owners meeting at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.

