Tekni-Plex acquires foam closure liner supplier BrunaSeals

Pennsylvania-based packaging material supplier Tekni-Plex Inc. has acquired the assets of BrunaSeals, a producer of induction seals and foam closure liners for beverage, cosmetics, pharma and household and industrial chemical products. Headquartered in Doral, Fla., BrunaSeals supplies technologies in embossing, printing, foil stamping, die cutting, and closure lining capabilities.

