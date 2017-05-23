Tekni-Plex acquires foam closure liner supplier BrunaSeals
Pennsylvania-based packaging material supplier Tekni-Plex Inc. has acquired the assets of BrunaSeals, a producer of induction seals and foam closure liners for beverage, cosmetics, pharma and household and industrial chemical products. Headquartered in Doral, Fla., BrunaSeals supplies technologies in embossing, printing, foil stamping, die cutting, and closure lining capabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Plastics Magazine.
Add your comments below
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|Excessive Sebring Water Bills
|Feb '17
|JLB
|1
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alliance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC