Stark sales tax, Alliance schools issues pass overwhelmingly
Voters in Stark County overwhelmingly supported the county sales and use tax, earmarked for supporting the criminal and administrative justice services. Voters approved the renewal, which will commence April 1, 2020, and last for eight years.
