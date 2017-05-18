Robb Hyde to speak on Teeters-Lamborn development

The Alliance Area Preservation Society will present "Your Historic Home: Alliance's First Housing Boom - A Thousand Homes," the first public program in this year's Your Historic Home project, at 7 p.m. May 23 in the Rodman Public Library auditorium. Robb Hyde, AAPS president, will talk about the home sites laid out by Elisha Teeters and Levi Lamborn after the Civil War.

