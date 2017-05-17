Rape co-defendants in court Friday
A Stark County Common Pleas Court judge is scheduled to arraign two Alliance residents on charges related to the rape of a city woman. Thomas David Kelly, 44, and Christine L. Sellers, 38, of 838 Wright Ave., will have their initial court appearances Friday before Judge Taryn L. Heath on two counts of rape, first-degree felonies; kidnapping with a sexual motivation, second-degree felonies; a single count of felonious assault, second-degree felony; and two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies.
