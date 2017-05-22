Ohio Supreme Court revises rules for DNA appeals

New rules adopted by the state's high court Monday will enable inmates sentenced to death to appeal rejections of applications for additional DNA testing of evidence directly to the Ohio Supreme Court - a change prompted by ruling late last year in a Portage County murder case. Justices ruled in December that Tyrone Noling would be allowed to appeal a trial court's earlier denial of further testing of evidence from the scene of the murder of an elderly couple more than 25 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.