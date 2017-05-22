Ohio Supreme Court revises rules for DNA appeals
New rules adopted by the state's high court Monday will enable inmates sentenced to death to appeal rejections of applications for additional DNA testing of evidence directly to the Ohio Supreme Court - a change prompted by ruling late last year in a Portage County murder case. Justices ruled in December that Tyrone Noling would be allowed to appeal a trial court's earlier denial of further testing of evidence from the scene of the murder of an elderly couple more than 25 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|Excessive Sebring Water Bills
|Feb '17
|JLB
|1
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alliance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC