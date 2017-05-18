Man wearing beer T-shirt arrested for OVI

Fire Weather Watch issued May 5 at 4:36AM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Fire Weather Watch issued May 5 at 3:08AM MST expiring May 6 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma ALLIANCE, Ohio - This Ohio driver picked particularly poor attire in which to get arrested. It happened after the suspect, Jeremy E. Dean, made his way around the town after 5 p.m. Eastern on April 28. Next, they responded to the scene of a fender-bender at an intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.