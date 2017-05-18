Man wearing beer T-shirt arrested for...

Man wearing beer T-shirt arrested for OVI

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: ABC15.com

Fire Weather Watch issued May 5 at 4:36AM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Fire Weather Watch issued May 5 at 3:08AM MST expiring May 6 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma ALLIANCE, Ohio - This Ohio driver picked particularly poor attire in which to get arrested. It happened after the suspect, Jeremy E. Dean, made his way around the town after 5 p.m. Eastern on April 28. Next, they responded to the scene of a fender-bender at an intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alliance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) May 19 pamw 61
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
Excessive Sebring Water Bills Feb '17 JLB 1
Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16) Oct '16 Slowlicker 4 you 2
News Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bodean 1
News Across Our Communities (Feb '16) Feb '16 carrollmac345 1
News Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Reality Speaks 9
See all Alliance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alliance Forum Now

Alliance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alliance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Alliance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,625 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC