KSU Salem recognizes 3 employees
Receiving the Campus Excellence Awards at Kent State University at Salem are, from left, Patty Ruehle, James W. Wurster and Dr. Rachael a. Salem- Kent State University at Salem recently recognized three employees with Campus Excellence Awards, recognizing exemplary teaching and service to the campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|Excessive Sebring Water Bills
|Feb '17
|JLB
|1
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alliance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC