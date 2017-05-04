Elyse Cain and Jon Zelasko

Elyse Cain and Jon Zelasko

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Morning Journal

Bryan and Robin Cain of Alliance are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Elyse Cain, to Jon Zelasko, son of Scott Zelasko and Janie King, both of Alliance. The bride-to-be is a 2005 graduate of Alliance High School, a 2009 graduate of Capital University with a bachelor of arts in communication and a 2011 graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a master of arts degree in education leadership for higher education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alliance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
Excessive Sebring Water Bills Feb '17 JLB 1
Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16) Oct '16 Slowlicker 4 you 2
News Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bodean 1
News Across Our Communities (Feb '16) Feb '16 carrollmac345 1
News Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Reality Speaks 9
See all Alliance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alliance Forum Now

Alliance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alliance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Alliance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,847,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC