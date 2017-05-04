Elyse Cain and Jon Zelasko
Bryan and Robin Cain of Alliance are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Elyse Cain, to Jon Zelasko, son of Scott Zelasko and Janie King, both of Alliance. The bride-to-be is a 2005 graduate of Alliance High School, a 2009 graduate of Capital University with a bachelor of arts in communication and a 2011 graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a master of arts degree in education leadership for higher education.
