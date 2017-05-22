Columbiana County Sheriff

Sunday May 14 Read more: The Review

Alicia Jordan, Aebi Avenue, Alliance, reported at 7:51 p.m. Friday Mike Smith attempted to run her off the road, the second time he reportedly has done so. Jordan said she was driving on McCracken Road when Smith approached her in his blue Ford F-150 and crossed the center of the road forcing her to drive off the road to avoid an accident.

