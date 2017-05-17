Army display planned for Super Cruise

Army display planned for Super Cruise

Salem Super Cruise officials held a planning session on the sidewalk across from city hall Wednesday morning to discuss the placement of a U.S. Army medical triage and psychological operations display and the Marlboro Volunteers' 44-foot mobile museum which takes visitors through all of America's wars. The two displays will be located in front of city hall along with the Salem Police Department's K-9 vehicle.

