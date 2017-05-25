Area resident publishes novel
"Out of the Depths," a new book by Alliance resident Antonia Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. In the novel, Lettie Jonson's husband comes home from the war in Afghanistan after being horrendously tortured.
