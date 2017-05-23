Alliance, Ohio seeks historical desig...

Alliance, Ohio seeks historical designation to boost rebuilding

Toledo Blade

An Ohio city is hoping a historical designation for its downtown will spur rehabilitation with state and federal tax credits. A municipal commission in Alliance has teamed up with the Ohio History Connection to have the city's downtown declared an area of historical significance and placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

