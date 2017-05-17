Alliance hires principal for middle s...

Alliance hires principal for middle school

The Alliance Board of Education hired Troy Russell, assistant principal at the middle school, as the new principal at the school, starting July 1. His two-year contract is for $83,000 the first year and $85,490 the second year. Russell has been a part of the middle school's application and transition to becoming an International Baccalaureate school over the last two years.

