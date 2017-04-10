WB area churches serving breakfast to fund mission trip
Damascus United Methodist Church and the Middle Sandy Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Homeworth will serve a community breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. April 15 the Damascus church, located at 300 Valley Road. The all-you-can-eat, made to order meal offers pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, toast, juice and coffee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Excessive Sebring Water Bills
|Feb '17
|JLB
|1
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alliance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC