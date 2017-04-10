WB area churches serving breakfast to...

WB area churches serving breakfast to fund mission trip

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Salem News

Damascus United Methodist Church and the Middle Sandy Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Homeworth will serve a community breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. April 15 the Damascus church, located at 300 Valley Road. The all-you-can-eat, made to order meal offers pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, toast, juice and coffee.

