Rohan Srivastava Enters BEAT Hall of Fame for His Outstanding Influences

1 hr ago

Rohan Srivastava, a 2015 Brunswick High School graduate, will be inducted into The BEAT Hall of Fame, honoring past students from Brunswick's Video Program. Srivastava joined the club when he was in sixth grade and quickly began to show his multiple talents.

