Rodman Public Library to host afterno...

Rodman Public Library to host afternoon of poetry reading

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Review

When Byrun Reed was first hired at Rodman Public Library and he saw the facilty's auditorium, he automatically thought of one thing -- poetry readings. It must have been somewhat of a deja vu moment for the digital instruction librarian who had the same thought 10 years ago while working at the Plain Community Branch Library connected to GlenOak High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alliance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) 43 min Deborah Hicks 60
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
Excessive Sebring Water Bills Feb '17 JLB 1
Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16) Oct '16 Slowlicker 4 you 2
News Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bodean 1
News Across Our Communities (Feb '16) Feb '16 carrollmac345 1
News Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Reality Speaks 9
See all Alliance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alliance Forum Now

Alliance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alliance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Alliance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC