Night of laughs planned at Jupiter Studios
Gary Rabuzzi, host of the popular Downtown Friday Nights shows last fall, will perform his brand of standup along with three friends, including Cleveland's Joey Zsa Zsa, who will be celebrating the release of his new comedy DVD "Intimate Distortions." "Joey chose this venue specifically to debut his new DVD," explained Rabuzzi.
Read more at The Review.
