Friday Apr 14 Read more: Morning Journal

In Columbiana County Municipal Court Jacob Anthony Fisher, 23, Washington Street, Salem, was fined $100 and had his driver's license suspended six months for possession of instruments used to ingest of inhale a controlled substance. Madison Lee Courtney, 23, Toledo, was fined $250, placed on two years probation and required 30 hours community service for driving under suspension.

