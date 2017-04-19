Love for community: Nancy Castellucci receives 2017 Athena award
This year's Athena winner is just as comfortable behind the wheel of a hearse as she is busting her Latin moves during Zumba classes at the local YMCA. Melissa Gardner, director of the Women's Division of the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce, introduced Nancy Castellucci as six past award recipients looked on during Tuesday's annual dinner.
