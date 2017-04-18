Judge: City woman can sober up in jail

As if being arrested twice for OVI within three hours wasn't enough, an Alliance woman saw her recognizance bond revoked after allegedly showing up drunk for her arraignment. Alliance Municipal Court Andrew L. Zumbar ordered that Amy L. Weisenburger be committed to Stark County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond in the hopes that she will sober up for her court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

