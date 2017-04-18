Judge: City woman can sober up in jail
As if being arrested twice for OVI within three hours wasn't enough, an Alliance woman saw her recognizance bond revoked after allegedly showing up drunk for her arraignment. Alliance Municipal Court Andrew L. Zumbar ordered that Amy L. Weisenburger be committed to Stark County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond in the hopes that she will sober up for her court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Excessive Sebring Water Bills
|Feb '17
|JLB
|1
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alliance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC