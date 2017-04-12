Habitat vows to rebuild neighborhood ...

Habitat vows to rebuild neighborhood with second groundbreaking

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Review

Donald and Sonya Wood and their four grandchildren, ages 10 to 14, were excited and appreciative that the rain stopped as supporters stopped by Tuesday night in the area of the 1000 block of Pike Street, where they hope to move into their new home by fall. As Linda Slack, Habitat For Humanity board president, explained before the Woods took center stage to turn the first shovel of dirt at their build, which is catty-corner from an Apostle Build started last week, Sonya Wood grew up in the neighborhood and is enthusiastic to come home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alliance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 9 JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ... 59
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
Excessive Sebring Water Bills Feb '17 JLB 1
Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio Oct '16 Slowlicker 4 you 2
News Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bodean 1
News Across Our Communities (Feb '16) Feb '16 carrollmac345 1
News Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Reality Speaks 9
See all Alliance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alliance Forum Now

Alliance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alliance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Alliance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC