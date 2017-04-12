Habitat vows to rebuild neighborhood with second groundbreaking

Donald and Sonya Wood and their four grandchildren, ages 10 to 14, were excited and appreciative that the rain stopped as supporters stopped by Tuesday night in the area of the 1000 block of Pike Street, where they hope to move into their new home by fall. As Linda Slack, Habitat For Humanity board president, explained before the Woods took center stage to turn the first shovel of dirt at their build, which is catty-corner from an Apostle Build started last week, Sonya Wood grew up in the neighborhood and is enthusiastic to come home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.