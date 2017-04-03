Grange offers allergy-free Easter egg...

Grange offers allergy-free Easter egg hunt

The Mile Branch Grange, located at 495 Knox School Road, Alliance, will host its first allergy-free Easter Egg Hunt at10:30 a.m. Saturday. The event is open to any children in the area.

