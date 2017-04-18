Fire union: No confidence in either Dreger or Andreani

Another major city employee union expressed a lack of confidence in Alliance's safety-service director, citing the cost and quality of work being performed by outside firms as well as his absence at the negotiating table. In a letter from the Alliance Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 480 dated April 13, a union spokesman admitted that recent events raised concern that "perhaps the administration is acting contrary to the wishes or without the guidance of City Council."

