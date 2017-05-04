Familiar face appears again in front ...

Familiar face appears again in front of judge

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Salem News

With two additional charges added to those he is facing, Tremaine D. Cowan, 26, Cleveland, appeared before Judge C. Ashley Pike in Common Pleas Court last week In one case from 2014, Cowan is charged with tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. The charges contend Cowan had less than five grams of cocaine and he allegedly attempted to conceal the drugs by ingesting them before he was taken into custody on a warrant at the Salem police station on Dec. 15, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alliance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
Excessive Sebring Water Bills Feb '17 JLB 1
Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16) Oct '16 Slowlicker 4 you 2
News Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bodean 1
News Across Our Communities (Feb '16) Feb '16 carrollmac345 1
News Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Reality Speaks 9
See all Alliance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alliance Forum Now

Alliance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alliance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Alliance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,377 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC