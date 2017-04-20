Dreger, Hastings drilled on alleged oil spill
Alliance City Council members had plenty of questions remaining regarding the Westville Lake situation, especially in conjunction with an alleged hazmat incident on March 7 During Monday's regular council meeting, Lawrence Dordea, R-3, questioned an incident related to seven audio files The Alliance Review obtained from the Alliance Police Department's dispatch center, which began with an initial call shortly after 5 p.m. from Alliance Fire Chief Jason Hunt, asking them to contact Water Distribution Foreman Chet Jones on behalf of Superintendent Doug Hastings, whose cellphone went dead in mid-call when reporting an alleged spill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Excessive Sebring Water Bills
|Feb '17
|JLB
|1
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alliance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC