Dr. Merriman to speak at annual Prayer Breakfast
The annual Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. May 4 at the East Liverpool Area Community & Learning Center on Maine Boulevard, themed Breakfast will be catered by Bricker's, followed by the program at 8 a.m., which will feature keynote speaker Dr. Richard Merriman, president of the University of Mount Union. Merriman has worked nearly 30 years in private higher education and is currently a member of the Economic Development Committee of Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce and a former executive director of the Jefferson Foundation and program officer at the National Endowment for the Humanities in Washington, D.C. The Prayer Breakfast is an inter-denominational event with the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|Excessive Sebring Water Bills
|Feb '17
|JLB
|1
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alliance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC