Dr. Merriman to speak at annual Praye...

Dr. Merriman to speak at annual Prayer Breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: The Review

The annual Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. May 4 at the East Liverpool Area Community & Learning Center on Maine Boulevard, themed Breakfast will be catered by Bricker's, followed by the program at 8 a.m., which will feature keynote speaker Dr. Richard Merriman, president of the University of Mount Union. Merriman has worked nearly 30 years in private higher education and is currently a member of the Economic Development Committee of Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce and a former executive director of the Jefferson Foundation and program officer at the National Endowment for the Humanities in Washington, D.C. The Prayer Breakfast is an inter-denominational event with the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alliance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
Excessive Sebring Water Bills Feb '17 JLB 1
Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16) Oct '16 Slowlicker 4 you 2
News Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bodean 1
News Across Our Communities (Feb '16) Feb '16 carrollmac345 1
News Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Reality Speaks 9
See all Alliance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alliance Forum Now

Alliance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alliance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Alliance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC