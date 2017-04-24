County Briefing
The Salem Community Center will offer an American Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course 5-8 p.m. May 8 through 19. The cost is $220 for members and $260 for non-members. Upon completion participants will receive Lifeguard Training, First Aid, Professional Rescuer CPR and AED Essentials certifications.
